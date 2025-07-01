Rosie O'Donnell Slams Bezos-Sánchez Wedding: Turned My Stomach

Rosie O'Donnell did not hold back in trashing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's extravagant $50 million wedding in Venice, Italy.

The actor and comedian criticized the "gross" event Monday in an Instagram post.

"The BEZOS wedding," she wrote. "It turned my stomach. Seeing all these billionaires. Gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it."

O'Donnell also took aim at the guest list, which included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, and many others, according to the New York Post.

"Is Oprah friends with Jeff Besos," O'Donnell wrote. "Really – how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man."

She also criticized Sánchez, describing her as a "fake fem bot wife" who could not compare to Bezos' first wife, MacKenzie Scott. The former couple divorced in 2019, after nearly 25 years of marriage.

Scott walked away with around $38 billion along with a 4% ownership share in Amazon. She has since committed to donating at least half of her fortune to charitable causes.

In her Instagram post, O'Donnell included then and now images of Sánchez, who has reportedly undergone cosmetic procedures.

"And his fake fem bot wife," she continued. "Who looks like that. Why would he choose her. After the salt of the earth Mackenzie."

Concluding her post, O'Donnell wrote that Bezos had "sold his soul."

"The devil is smiling. At all his conquests," she wrote.

Actor Charlize Theron also slammed the newlyweds over the weekend, during her fifth annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," she said Saturday during the Los Angeles event, according to the Post.

"But that's OK because they suck and we're cool," she added.