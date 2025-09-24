WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: roseanne barr | jimmy kimmel | double standard | abc

Roseanne Barr: Jimmy Kimmel's Return to Air 'Double Standard'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 01:14 PM EDT

Roseanne Barr has accused ABC of treating her more harshly than late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, pointing to her 2018 firing compared with his recent five-day suspension.

In an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, Barr said the network applied a "double standard" in allowing Kimmel to return quickly after ABC temporarily pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after comments he made during his Sept. 15 monologue.

"It just shows how they think," Barr said. "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, all of my work stolen, and called a racist for time and eternity, for racially misgendering someone. It's a double standard."

Barr's sitcom was canceled in May 2018 after she posted a social media message comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, to characters from "Planet of the Apes." She deleted the post and apologized, but then-ABC president Channing Dungey called the remarks "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Barr said Kimmel called her a racist at the time despite his own history of appearing in blackface sketches, including impersonations of NBA player Karl Malone on "The Man Show," which aired on Comedy Central. 

In 2020, Kimmel apologized for those appearances, saying in a statement to CNN: "There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke."

Kimmel faced backlash last week for his comments about the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk in Utah. During his monologue, he said: "We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them." 

ABC then suspended the program for five days before resuming broadcasts.

Barr argued that Kimmel's lack of support during her controversy contributed to his current difficulties. 

"If he had defended me, maybe this wouldn't have happened," she said.

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Roseanne Barr has accused ABC of treating her more harshly than late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, pointing to her 2018 firing compared with his recent five-day suspension. In an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, Barr said...
roseanne barr, jimmy kimmel, double standard, abc
321
2025-14-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved