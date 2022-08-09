Rosario Dawson Backtracks on 'The Punisher' Reboot Comments

Actor Rosario Dawson recently revealed that "The Punisher" is making a comeback and hinted that actor Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as the leading character.

Dawson made the revelation during a panel discussion Sunday at Chicago's Comic Con.

"I found out yesterday that 'The Punisher' was happening again so I feel like it's my second chance because it was the only one of the shows that I wasn't in and I love Jon Bernthal," Dawson said, according to a clip shared on Twitter.

However, fans were left confused when Dawson backtracked on her comments, saying that she had based her announcement from a misinformed fan.

"I can't be trusted …! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently," she wrote on Twitter. "My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear…"

Dawson plays superhero Claire Temple in "The Punisher," which is part of the Marvel television Universe (MCU). Bernthal plays Frank Castle, a role he has consistently expressed support for, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Frank Castle is 100% in my bones and in my heart," Bernthal previously told the outlet. "He will always have a place in my heart, and I will always be very protective of him and that project."

Marvel Comics faced calls last year to cancel "The Punisher," or at least retire its logo, after the character's symbol was seen on rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

Adopted as a mark of pride among some in the U.S. military and law enforcement, The Punisher's skull with long teeth symbol also has been used by far-right activists.

The Punisher is Castle's alter ego who, after witnessing his family murdered, becomes a vigilante, using his skills as a military veteran to track down the people responsible for the death of his family.

Unlike other Marvel heroes, Castle isn't hesitant about using torture, violence, or murder in his pursuit of what he sees as justice. There have been concerns that police and other groups have taken pride in being associated with the violent anti-hero.

