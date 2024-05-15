Filing: Rory McIlroy's Marriage 'Irretrievably Broken'

New details have emerged about golf star Rory McIlroy's divorce filing.

It was revealed Tuesday that McIlroy had filed for divorce Monday from Erica Stoll, his wife of seven years. Specific reasons for McIlroy's decision remain unclear, but the filing states that the marriage is deemed "irretrievably broken," the New York Post reported.

It further reveals the estranged couple, who share 3-year-old daughter Poppy, had a prenuptial agreement in place. The divorce filing has asked for split custody of the child.

McIlroy and Stoll began dating in 2014 after McIlroy's breakup with former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. They exchanged vows in 2017 at Ireland's Ashford Castle.

McIlroy's manager, Sean O’Flaherty, confirmed the divorce filing to The Post, saying McIlroy has a "desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."

McIlroy filed for divorce the day after his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship held at Quail Hollow. Just a month before, he clinched a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry.

Commenting on his preparations for the PGA Championship after his win on Sunday, McIlroy said: "I'll probably go home and just sort of reset, then head up to Louisville either tomorrow night or Tuesday morning."

McIlroy has won four major championships: the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, the U.S. Open in 2011, and The Open Championship in 2014. After the news Tuesday, he was seen practicing for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where he secured his 2014 PGA Championship in a one-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson.