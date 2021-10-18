Ronnie Tutt, Drummer for Elvis, Dies at 83

Iconic session drummer Ronnie Tutt, who famously played for Elvis Presley's legendary TCB Band, has died at 83.

Tutt's wife confirmed the news, explaining to TMZ that he had been suffering from a "heart condition." He died on Saturday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by family.

Tutt joined the TCB Band in 1969 for Presley's Las Vegas opening night and stayed with the band until 1977, when Presley died, according to Elvis Presley Enterprises. He remained part of the TCB Band community even after the group disbanded.

"In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland," Elvis Presley Enterprises wrote in a statement. "We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances."

Tutt went on to perform with Neil Diamond's band and also recorded and performed with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald as well as the Jerry Garcia band. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he recounted the stark contrast between performing with Presley and Garcia.

"I’d always laugh because one night I’d be in Vegas playing with rhinestone two-piece outfits and the next night I’d be out with Garcia with the tie-dye and a pair of jeans. Socially speaking it was really different," Tutt said. "Elvis’ music was a lot more in your face," he added. "You could never play enough. But with Jerry we never talked about it, but I just knew my role with that band, no matter what configuration it was, was to help keep it together."

In a 2017 interview with the outlet, Tutt looked back at his decades-long career fondly.

"I just remember the good things, that’s for sure. You got to," he said. "I just remember laughing a lot and having a good time musically, so I have nothing but good memories."