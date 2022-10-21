×
'Murder, She Wrote' Actor Ron Masak Dies 2 Weeks After Star Lansbury

Friday, 21 October 2022 12:57 PM EDT

"Murder, She Wrote" actor Ron Masak has died at age 86.

The actor, who portrayed the role of Sheriff Mort Metzger on the show, was surrounded by his family, including six children and his wife Kay, when he died on Thursday from natural causes, Variety reported. His death comes just under two weeks after his co-star Angela Lansbury, the leading star of "Murder, She Wrote," died.

Born in Chicago, on July 1, 1936, Masak developed his skills as an actor while studying theater at Chicago City College. He made his acting debut in 1954 with the Drama Guild, which paved the way for his decades-long career that included multiple roles in various films and TV shows.

Throughout the 1960s and '70s, he would appear in iconic television series such as "The Twilight Zone," "Get Smart," "I Dream of Jeannie," "Bewitched," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Wonder Woman." His big break however came in 1985, when he landed a role in "Murder, She Wrote." Masak went on to appear in over 40 episodes of the beloved series until its end in 1996.

The actor's career was not limited to the small screen. He also appeared in more than two dozen films dating back decades, with credits including movies such as 2018's "Angels on Tap," 2006's "The Benchwarmers," 1989's "Listen to Me," 1971's "Evel Knievel," and 1968's "Ice Station Zebra."

Further, Masak lent his voice to commercials, working with companies such as Vlasic pickles and Rice-A-Roni, earning him the moniker "King of Commercials."

He is survived by his wife, Kay, their six children, and 10 grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Lansbury, the British actress who forged a career on Broadway in musicals "Mame" and "Gypsy" and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote," died at 96 on Oct. 11 — five days shy of her 97th birthday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


