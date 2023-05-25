Roger Waters Blasted for Performing in SS Uniform in Berlin

Roger Waters, the former vocalist and bassist of the famous band Pink Floyd put on yet another performance with strong antisemitic undertones, when he dressed up as an SS officer during his concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin last week.

The performance featured a crucifix-shaped screen that displayed a wide variety of slogans attacking the "powers that be" in addition to humanoid pigs and shady-looking businessmen "pulling the strings." It also showed a display of an announcement that said that a court in Frankfurt had ruled that Waters is not an antisemite and the words "Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly."

The screen also showed a variety of names related to the Holocaust, such as Anne Frank and proceeded to show the names of people such as Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was accidentally killed during a shootout between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, thereby implicitly comparing the two, as Akleh's name appeared just before Anne Frank.

Roger Waters has for years been a controversial figure, who has been putting on concerts with strong antisemitic and anti-Israeli motifs.

Roger Waters' performance was strongly criticized by Jewish activists and officials.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center criticized that Berlin gave Waters a platform to spew his antisemitism and that Frankfurt will not ban Waters from giving a concert there.

"Shame on Frankfurt authorities and Mercedes Benz arena in Berlin — a place from where Jews were deported by the Nazis — for providing antisemite #RogerWaters this venue for his concert with no concern/care for the Jewish community," the center tweeted.

Uwe Becker, the antisemitism commissioner for the German state of Hessen, asked local officials to at least prevent "the worst antisemitic propaganda motifs," if they would not ban the concert entirely.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, "Good morning to everyone but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust."

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.