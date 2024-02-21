Roger Waters Slams Bono Over Israel Speech

Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters has lashed out at Bono, calling the U2 frontman "disgusting" and "an enormous [expletive]" for comments he made in support of Israel.

At a recent U2 concert during their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, Bono honored the victims of the Oct. 7 attack at the Israeli music festival Supernova.

Introducing the song "Pride (In The Name Of Love)," Bono said: "In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about nonviolence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for nonviolence … But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us … and those beautiful kids at that music festival," according to the Independent.

Launching into the song, Bono then changed the words, singing: "Early morning, Oct 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky … Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride."

Addressing Bono's remarks, Waters, in an interview with Al Jazeera, blasted the singer for sharing his "disgusting" and "degrading" opinion.

"My mother told me, when faced with difficult problems, the first thing to do is to read — read, read, read. Then, the next part is easy: do the right thing," he said.

"Anybody who knows Bono should go and pick him up by his ankles and shake him … until he stops being an enormous [expletive]."

Waters added: "We have to start saying to these people, your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading … sticking up for the Zionist entity. What he did a couple of weeks ago in the Sphere in Las Vegas, singing about the Stars of David, was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life."

Last month, it emerged that Germany-based music rights company BMG ended a publishing agreement with Waters for comments he made about Israel and Ukraine.

BMG entered into a publishing agreement in 2016 with Waters, planning to release a new version of Pink Floyd's 1973 album "Dark Side of the Moon" the next year.

However, the plan was abandoned after Thomas Coesfeld became CEO, leading to the release being handled by the UK-based label Cooking Vinyl, Variety noted.