×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rod stewart | son | hospital | pickup truck

Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to LA Hospital After Car Hit by Pickup

Sean Stewart
Sean Stewart, son of musician Rod Stewart, shows off his new tattoos on Oct. 28, 2003, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:22 PM EDT

Rod Stewart's eldest son had to be rushed to a hospital after he was "hit by a truck at a red light" on Monday while sitting in his car in Los Angeles.

Sean Stewart, 42, shared the terrifying news via his Instagram Story with a selfie that showed him sitting in a medical center while wearing a face mask, a neck brace, and a hospital gown.

"Hard out here on these streets," he added of the wreck with a pickup truck.

Both Sean and Rod made headlines last year when they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery in an assault case following a New Year's Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

According to the Associated Press, the altercation arose when Jessie Dixon, a security guard at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, refused to let the father and son into a private New Year's Eve party at the venue.

Dixon claimed that the leder Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean shoved him, according to court papers cited by AP. Sean later told investigators that he grew agitated after his group was not able to attend the party "due to Dixon's interaction with him and his family."

In December last year it emerged that Rod and Sean had entered guilty pleas to the charges of simple battery.

"No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation," the iconic rocker's attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement at the time. "Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause."

The plea agreement meant that father and son did not have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, told AP in an email that Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rod Stewart's eldest son had to be rushed to a hospital after he was "hit by a truck at a red light" on Monday while sitting in his car in Los Angeles.
rod stewart, son, hospital, pickup truck
346
2022-22-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved