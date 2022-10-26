Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to LA Hospital After Car Hit by Pickup

Rod Stewart's eldest son had to be rushed to a hospital after he was "hit by a truck at a red light" on Monday while sitting in his car in Los Angeles.

Sean Stewart, 42, shared the terrifying news via his Instagram Story with a selfie that showed him sitting in a medical center while wearing a face mask, a neck brace, and a hospital gown.

"Hard out here on these streets," he added of the wreck with a pickup truck.

Both Sean and Rod made headlines last year when they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery in an assault case following a New Year's Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

According to the Associated Press, the altercation arose when Jessie Dixon, a security guard at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, refused to let the father and son into a private New Year's Eve party at the venue.

Dixon claimed that the leder Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean shoved him, according to court papers cited by AP. Sean later told investigators that he grew agitated after his group was not able to attend the party "due to Dixon's interaction with him and his family."

In December last year it emerged that Rod and Sean had entered guilty pleas to the charges of simple battery.

"No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation," the iconic rocker's attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement at the time. "Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause."

The plea agreement meant that father and son did not have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, told AP in an email that Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.