Rod Stewart Cancels 2nd Las Vegas Concert Due to Health Issues

Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two Las Vegas shows due to health issues.

The music icon shared that he will not play Thursday's show at Caesars Palace's Colosseum Theatre. The announcement comes on the heels of his last-minute cancellation of Monday's show, the Independent reported.

"I’m awfully sorry to have to cancel my show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," he apologized to fans on Instagram.

"My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Stewart has three remaining Las Vegas performances set for June 7 and 8, with the previously canceled show now moved to June 10. No new date has been announced for the June 5 cancellation.

In November last year, Stewart revealed that, although he did not intend to retire, he would no longer be doing any more major world tours.

"This will be the end of large scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love," he wrote in a statement posted to X, according to the Independent.

"I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79," he continued.

"I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy," Stewart added. "But then again, I may not."

Earlier in 2024, Stewart struck a deal valued at nearly $100 million to sell the rights to his song catalog to Iconic Artists Group.

His extensive body of work spans six decades and features ten chart-topping albums, including material from his time with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces, the Independent reported.

"This year marks my 60th year in the music industry. The time is right, and I feel fortunate to have found partners in Irving and his team at Iconic that I can entrust with my life's work and future musical legacy," Stewart said of the sale, according to People.