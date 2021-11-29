Rod Stewart Addresses Feud With Elton John

Rod Stewart is sharing details about his friendship and falling out with Elton John.

The pair have been friends for nearly five decades but in 2018 Stewart caused a massive rift between them when he said John’s extensive farewell tour "stinks of grabbing money," the Independent noted. They have reportedly patched things up since then but in an interview with BBC Sounds podcast Headliners, Stewart admitted he does not hear from John.

"He is my old mate. We don’t speak to each other much anymore. I miss him," the veteran rocker said, according to Celebretainment. "I invited his sons to play on my football pitch and never got a reply. We have not spoken since. He just had a hip op so I wish him well. We still love each other."

Stewart admitted the only contact he had with John nowadays was through the media.

"We have rows — we sort of almost speak through the press!" he said. Stewart added that they had always been "fierce enemies" but "at a playful level."

"But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever," he continued, adding that he regretted lashing out at John for his farewell tour.

"I was a bit spiteful when he announced his tour," he said. "I regret it, I really do regret it. So we’re mates again now. I do love him."

Whether or not the two will remain friends is uncertain but one thing Stewart is sure of is that they will not be collaborating anytime soon, according to the Independent. The music icon made the statement when asked by the PA news agency about the prospect of the pair working together musically.

"No chance," he responded. "Scotland have got more chance of winning the World Cup than that ever happening. No, we don’t talk at all now. If we talk, we do it through the press."

Stewart also spoke about their years-long professional rivalry with PA, saying despite everything that had happened, they still "adore each other."

"I think we have just grown apart like lovers do sometimes," he added.