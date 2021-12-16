Rod Stewart's Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 75

Phil Chen, a veteran bassist who played with various high profile musicians including Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, and members of The Doors, died on Tuesday at age 75 following a long battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed on Chen’s official Facebook page.

"He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always," the statement read. "Master your music, your future is immeasurable," it continued. "We thank you for your outpouring of love and support during this difficult time."

Born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Kingston, Jamaica, Chen kickstarted his career after moving to England in the late ’60s, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Over the next few years he worked as a session musician for dozens of prominent artists, most notably recording with Beck and featuring on several of Stewart's albums. He also performed with Brian May alongside Eddie Van Halen in the Star Fleet Project and collaborated with Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, and Bob Marley, according to UCR.

In 1973, Chen joined ex-Doors drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger to perform in the Butts Band. His relationship with members of the Doors lasted long after he left a year later. In 2004 he joined Krieger and Ray Manzarek and went on to perform with the duo until 2013.

"Very sad to find out my old friend and rhythm section partner in the Rod Stewart Group, Phil Chen, lost his battle with cancer today," wrote drummer Carmine Appice, who played in Stewart’s band with Chen, in a tribute on Facebook. "I loved Phil as a person and a great bass player. He will be missed."