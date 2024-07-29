WATCH TV LIVE

Rod Stewart Admits His 'Days Are Numbered'

Monday, 29 July 2024 12:48 PM EDT

Rod Stewart said he is aware his "days are numbered" but rather than live in fear of death, he is embracing life.

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," Stewart told the U.S. Sun Friday.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy," he continued.

Known for his rock-star antics, Stewart vowed he was not going to walk away from the lifestyle, just slow down a bit.

"I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show," Stewart said.

"The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show," he explained.

"There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

Commenting on surviving both prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart added, "I am more aware of my health now than before."

"You should be when you start ­getting on a bit. It's very important. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there," he explained.

"When I come back to the U.K. I am going to have my blood cleaned as I've been told it is a real boost to the system."

Despite his previous health issues, Stewart maintains he does not need help from any medication to keep going.

"I'm not on any pills. No nothing. You've got to remember I've been doing this all my life — I don't suffer after a show," he said. "Sometimes I take an anti-inflammatory if my knee is playing up but very rarely. I don't need pills."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


