Rob Schneider Calls on US to Restore Military Draft

Rob Schneider has called for the U.S. to reinstate mandatory military service, arguing it would promote national unity and preparedness as the country remains engaged in the war with Iran.

Posting on X, the actor and comedian said the country should return to a shared sense of civic duty.

"We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible. Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our Nation's young people," he wrote.

He proposed a requirement that all young adults serve, stating, "Each and every American, at eighteen years of age, must serve two years of military service. They could also choose to serve part of that time overseas or in country in a volunteer capacity."

He tied the proposal to the responsibilities of citizenship, writing that "being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled Freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world.

"However, these Freedoms that we cherish do not come without a cost."

Schneider said that "by protecting and preserving these Freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other."

Schneider, who has not served in the military, also pointed to what he described as the practical benefits of a draft.

He said a draft would provide physical training and ensure readiness for emergencies, writing that "we would have all of our young men and women put into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives," and that the country would "always have a standing army ready at all times including for domestic problems like natural disasters."

He also took aim at colleges.

"Unlike in today's Universities, our young people will learn how truly great their country is and how unique and incredible are the Freedoms that this Nation bestows upon them," he wrote.

Schneider said having more people serve could influence how leaders approach war, arguing that "we would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our Nation's interests."

Schneider concluded his post by emphasizing that "this discussion and implementation must begin.

"To the young people of America, this is your country and your future. We will leave this great and Free Nation in your good hands for your children and for your children's children. God Bless the United States of America!"

His comments come as questions about U.S. military policy have resurfaced alongside the conflict with Iran.

The White House has said there are no immediate plans to reinstate a draft, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The most recent U.S. military draft call took place on Dec. 7, 1972, during the Vietnam War.

While there is no active draft, the Selective Service System still requires most male citizens and immigrants between the ages of 18 and 25 to register.