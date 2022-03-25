Robin Thicke's Fiancée Won't Sign a Prenup

Robin Thicke's fiancée April Love Geary has revealed that she will not be signing a prenup.

The 27-year-old model made the comment when asked by a fan during a Q&A on her Instagram story whether a prenuptial agreement would be in place when she married Thicke.

"I don’t know, but I’m not signing one," Love said before offering an explanation behind her adamant decision, according to Fox News. "He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest b***h on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash," she said.

Thicke and Geary share three children together — Mia, 4; Lola, 3; and Luca, 1. They became engaged in 2018.

Over the years Thicke has had his share of scandals— most notably in 2015 when a jury declared that he and Pharrell Williams copied a song from Marvin Gaye to create their 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."

Gaye's children were awarded nearly $7.4 million in the verdict.

Then, in 2021, Thicke's name was once again splashed across the headlines after Emily Ratajkowski accused him of groping her bare breast several years ago while filming the music video for "Blurred Lines."

In her book "My Body," Ratajkowski recalled how at first there was a pleasant atmosphere as she worked alongside an all-female crew, but things turned sinister when she found herself alone with Thicke, who she said was "a little drunk" and "didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the same way," according to the New York Daily News. Then, she said, he groped her.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski wrote, according to the Daily News. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. The director, Diane Martel’s voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

Martel said she clearly remembered the moment Thicke allegedly grabbed Ratajkowski's breasts.

"One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile," Martel continued, as noted by the Daily News. "I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f--k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'

Martel said Thicke later "sheepishly apologized" "as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."