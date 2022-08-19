Robert Plant Not Interested in Playing With Led Zeppelin

Robert Plant has doubled down on comments that he will not reunite with Led Zeppelin on stage again, saying that the band did not "stimulate" him musically.

The vocalist made the remarks during an interview with the Los Angeles Times while discussing how his singing voice had changed over time.

"I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," he said. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else."

Plant recalled a festival he performed at in Reykjavík, Iceland, three years ago, where he and his current band decided to play Led Zeppelin's classic hit "Immigrant Song."

"They'd never done it before. We just hit it, and bang — there it was," he said. "I thought, 'Oh, I didn't think I could still do that.' "

When reminded that fans would love to see him do the same with Led Zeppelin, he said, "Going back to the front to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn't really satisfy my need to be stimulated."

Plant has been vocal about his reluctance to perform on stage with Led Zeppelin, previously telling Esquire that it would bore him.

"You know, Led Zeppelin was an amazing, prolific fun factory for a period of time, but it was three amazing musicians and a singer living in the times. Those times. That's not going to stop me doing what I'm doing now. So that's a headline, or not a headline. It doesn't matter to me," he said, adding that he could "get bored really quickly."

"And if I get bored really quickly, what am I doing nearly 70 years old being bored? No chance. So I move on all the time," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Plant explained that he did not get any joy performing with Led Zeppelin.

"For me, my time has got to be filled with joy and endeavor and humor and power and absolute self-satisfaction," he said. "That's not with Led Zeppelin. That's doing what I'm doing right now, with this band, on this tour."

