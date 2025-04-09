Robert Pattinson Eyed for Role in 'Dune 3'

Denis Villeneuve is eyeing Robert Pattinson to join the star-studded cast of "Dune: Messiah," according to reports.

With the script for the next "Dune" installment nearly complete and a summer shoot approaching, sources tell Variety that Villeneuve is interested in having Pattinson onboard.

The film will star Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, though it's unclear which role Pattinson would play. No formal offer has been extended, and Legendary Pictures has not commented on the matter.

Recently, Pattinson appeared alongside Zendaya in the A24 film "The Drama" and is in the process of filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of "The Odyssey." He also stars in Warner Bros.' "The Batman," with the sequel slated for a 2027 release.

After the blockbuster success of "Dune: Part 2," Legendary Pictures confirmed last year that work on "Dune 3" was officially under way. The first two films have collectively earned $1.12 billion globally and secured eight Oscars from 15 nominations, including best picture nods for both.

Villeneuve’s "Dune" series has drawn an impressive cast, featuring talents like Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken. For the upcoming third installment, set twelve years after "Part 2," stars like Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy are expected to return, while Jason Momoa has confirmed he’ll reprise his role as Duncan Idaho.

Villeneuve previously told Deadline that he could have stopped at "Dune: Part Two," "but yes, like ['Dune' author Frank] Herbert did with 'Dune: Messiah,' I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different."

"The story takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two," he said. "Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances."