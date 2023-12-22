Report: Robert Pattinson, Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Engaged

Actor Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged after five years of dating, according to a report.

The news was first revealed by a source speaking with People magazine Thursday.

"They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them," the insider said, noting that Waterhouse, who is pregnant with their first child, "is incredible" and that Pattinson "can't wait to be a dad."

"He's so ready," the source said. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky."

Waterhouse, a model-turned-musician, confirmed her pregnancy in November at a Mexico music festival.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today 'cause I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd while gesturing toward her midsection. "I'm not sure if it's working," she added.

Waterhouse, 31, previously opened up about her relationship with Pattinson, 37, during a February interview.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, according to Page Six. "I had two days off the other day, and it was, like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

She added: "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Pattinson has been more private about the relationship, saying in an April 2019 interview that it was a means of preserving it.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better," he said.

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."