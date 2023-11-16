Robert Pattinson Slept on Inflatable Boat for 'Months'

Actor Robert Pattinson said he once spent months sleeping on an inflatable boat because he had no other furniture in his house.

He revisited that memory during an interview with Architectural Digest while discussing the first sofa he recently designed alongside designer Nicole Gordon.

"There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed and dining table," he said. "I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems."

The couch features two big, rounded arms, which resemble large earlobes. It's covered in white linen velvet with a pink onyx base, matching the drink trays in the arms.

Speaking with Architectural Digest, Pattinson said the design originated from his sketches of furniture he made when he had some free time once filming wrapped on 2022's "The Batman."

"I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way," he said. "They all had disproportionate, oversized elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

Pattinson and Gordon shaped those initial concepts into a design.

"Rob wanted a piece where you could nestle in to read," Gordon said of the sofa, "but was also sturdy and stable enough for a number of people to sit on at a party."

Later, they collaborated with designer architect Andrea Cadioli and upholsterer Claudia Bracamontes to craft the sofa, currently exhibited at the antique store and showroom JF Chen.

Pattinson previously delved into the art world, curating six artworks for a Sotheby's auction in New York last September, CNN noted. The collection featured a 1964 painting by Willem de Kooning, Richard Serra's 2011 painting Rotation #9, and an untitled 2005 drawing by Julie Mehretu.