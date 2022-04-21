Robert Morse, Star of 'Mad Men,' Dead at 90

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Robert Morse, known for his role in "Mad Men," has died at 90.

Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski revealed the news on Twitter.

"My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90," he wrote. "Huge talent and a beautiful spirit. Sending love to his son Charlie & daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming People v OJ & hosting so many screenings (How To Succeed, Loved One, That’s Life)"

Morse's agent said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that he died peacefully at home after a short illness.

Born on May 18, 1931, in Newton, Massachusetts, Morse trained at the American Theatre Wing in New York in the early 1950s and made his Broadway debut in 1955 with an appearance in the original production of "The Matchmaker."

He received his first Tony nomination in 1959 for his role as a greenhorn Broadway producer in "Say, Darlin," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The following year he received a second nomination for his work in "Take Me Along," but it was in 1961 that he became a show business sensation when he was cast as J. Pierrepont Finch, a New York window washer who becomes the chairman of the board of the World Wide Wicket Co., in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

The show, which ran for more than 1,400 performances through March 1965, collected a total of seven Tonys and received a 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In 1967, Morse reprised his role in the film adaptation of the production.

Throughout the '60s, Morse starred in several movie comedies including "The Loved One" and "A Guide for the Married Man" but the stage was where his heart was. In 1973 he was nominated for another Tony for the musical "Sugar," and in 1990 he scooped up his second Tony for his portrayal of Truman Capote in "Tru." Three years later he was awarded an Emmy Award for his live performance taped for PBS’ American Playhouse.

Later in his career, Morse became known among younger generations for his role as Bert Cooper on seven seasons of AMC’s "Mad Men," which netted him five Emmy nominations.