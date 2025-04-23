Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's Son, Joins 'Dancing With the Stars'

"Dancing With the Stars" is set to return this fall for its 34th season, and the first celebrity contestant has been announced.

Robert Irwin, son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, will be joining the competition in the race for the Mirrorball Trophy, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Robert Irwin will follow in his sister Bindi Irwin's footsteps. She won season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015, dancing alongside professional partner Derek Hough — who now serves as a judge on the show.

Details about Robert Irwin's dance partner and the rest of the cast will be revealed as the premiere of season 34 approaches.

The 21-year-old has made a name for himself as both a conservationist and television personality, following in his father's footsteps. He currently co-hosts the Australian edition of "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here," and from 2018 to 2022, appeared with his mother Terri Irwin and sister on the reality series "Crikey! It's the Irwins."

In addition to his work at the Australia Zoo, Robert Irwin has taken on various hosting roles, including a show called "Robert's Real Life Adventures" that was broadcast within the zoo itself. He also fronted the Discovery Kids program "Wild But True."

Outside of television, he ventured into publishing by co-developing a children's book series titled "Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter."

Irwin has also been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" 11 times, often arriving with a variety of exotic animals to share with the audience.

Irwin went viral in 2018 when he was 18-years old after he narrowly escaped a 12-foot leucistic (or, predominantly white-skinned) saltwater crocodile which charged him while he was attempting to feed it at the Australia Zoo.

He later posted video of the encounter, which he described as "one of the most intense croc feeds I've done," on Instagram.