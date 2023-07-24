Robert Downey Jr. Praises Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Robert Downey Jr. praised "Oppenheimer" co-star Cillian Murphy for the sacrifices involved in taking on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

"I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career," Downey, 58, who plays Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Lewis Strauss, told People. Downey further praised Murphy's impressive commitment to Christopher Nolan's three-hour epic.

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when Chris called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," said Downey.

"We'd be like, 'Hey, we got a three-day weekend. Maybe we'll go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?' 'Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a nice time.' But that's the nature of the ask."

Florence Pugh, who shares most scenes with Murphy as Jean Tatlock, one of Oppenheimer's significant loves, also commended his performance.

"Chris had one of the most incredible leads in Cillian," Pugh said. "He is an actor that I have been watching for quite some time and have been desperate to work with for ages. You'd have to be mad to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences that I've had.

"Working with him was hugely impressive. Every single day he shows up knowing every single possible way, intonation, inflection of how to bring this character to life. That was hugely impressive to me. There's a reason why he is one of the greats."

Murphy's dedication to the role led him to follow a restrictive diet to better resemble Oppenheimer, co-star Emily Blunt, who portrays his onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, revealed to Extra.

"He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated," Blunt said.