Robber Holds Woman at Gunpoint, Then Asks Her Out

An Indianapolis man robbed a woman at gunpoint and then asked her on a date because she was too "pretty to rob."

The incident took place in May at about 4 a.m. as Amber Beraun was walking to her mailbox after working a late shift, according to WRTV News. A man then held her up at gunpoint.

"He took it out of his pocket to show me what was going on," Beraun said.

According to KETV News, the suspect, identified as Damien Boyce, then pointed the gun at Beraun's head and demanded $100. KETV noted that he then asked if she had a boyfriend and if she would add him as a friend on Facebook.

Boyce then took out his phone and watched as Beraun sent him a friend request before fleeing the scene on a bicycle while promising to repay the money he had stolen.

"I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did," Beraun told WRTV News.

Later that day, Boyce sent Beraun a series of messages, allegedly saying, "Look just know imma pay you back its a [f—ed?] up way to meet someone, but [damn] you wass too pretty to rob."

In a reply, the victim wrote, "I believe you man. I can tell you're sweet. Times just get rough I know that."

According to reports, Boyce also asked Beraun to "come chill."

Commenting on the robbery, Beraun said that although she emerged unharmed from the incident, it left her feeling unsettled.

"It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes," she said. "It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night."

Boyce was arrested and charged with armed robbery on June 21.