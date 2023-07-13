Rob McElhenney Reveals Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Rob McElhenney is hoping to make a difference by sharing his diagnosis with "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities."

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner revealed the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities. At 46!" he wrote. "It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone.

"You're not stupid. You're not 'bad'. It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true."

McElhenney, who hosts the podcast "The Always Sunny Podcast" with his co-stars and fellow series creators Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, said he will discuss his diagnosis and prognosis in more detail in an upcoming episode.

The health update comes as McElhenney and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds' "Welcome To Wrexham" documentary about buying the football club in 2020 secured six Emmy nominations.

The Disney+ show documents the ups and downs of Wrexham AFC's journey to securing promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year wait.

In a statement shared on Twitter, McElhenney and Reynolds said: "The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town. We are so grateful for today's six Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale."

According to Sky News, the six nominations include outstanding unstructured reality program, outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program, and outstanding cinematography for a reality program.

The series has also been nominated for outstanding sound mixing for a reality program (single or multi-camera), outstanding directing for a reality program, and outstanding sound editing for a non-fiction or reality program (single or multi-camera).