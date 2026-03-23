Rio Mayor Bans Chappell Roan After Fan Incident

Rio de Janeiro's mayor has barred singer Chappell Roan from a major beachfront concert series after a dispute involving a young fan and an alleged confrontation at a Sao Paulo hotel.

Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere posted on X on Saturday that Roan "would never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio while he's still in office," taking a firm stance after Brazilian soccer player Jorginho Frello publicly accused the singer's security of mistreating his family.

The Copacabana Beach series, known for free large-scale performances, has hosted global acts including Madonna and Lady Gaga, with Shakira scheduled to headline in May.

Cavaliere also signaled support for Frello's family, writing, "By the way, [Frello], your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!"

The message referred to Frello's 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada Law.

The controversy centered on an encounter at a Sao Paulo hotel, where Roan is staying while in Brazil for Lollapalooza Brazil, Page Six reported. She is slated to perform alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, The Creator.

Frello described his stepdaughter, whose father is actor Jude Law, as an enthusiastic fan who hoped to see the singer.

"My daughter woke up extremely excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire @chappellroan," he wrote via an Instagram story.

According to Frello, Ada Law and her mother, Catherine Harding, saw Roan at breakfast but kept their distance.

"My daughter, like any child, recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her," Jorginho wrote of the alleged interaction.

"And the worst part is she didn't even approach her," he continued. "She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything."

He alleged that the situation escalated when a member of security intervened. The guard, described as "large," allegedly spoke "in an extremely aggressive manner," leaving the child distressed.

"My daughter got super scared and cried a lot," Frello wrote. "Honestly, I don't know in what world just passing by a table and looking ... can be considered harassment."

He went on to directly criticize the singer, stating, "Without your fans you would be nobody. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection."

Roan rejected that version of events in a video response, saying she was not aware of any interaction involving Frello's family.

"I didn't even see a woman and a child, like, no one came up to me," she said, according to Page Six. "No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well."

She emphasized that there had been no engagement at all, adding, "I did not, [and] they did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything."

Roan also pushed back against criticism of her attitude toward fans, saying, "I do not hate children, like, that is crazy."

Roan also said the person described by Frello was not part of her personal security team.