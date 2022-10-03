Ringo Starr Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Ringo Starr was forced to postpone a concert Sunday due to illness.

The former Beatles drummer was set to perform at the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota with his All-Starr Band, but hours before the show the casino announced that the event had to be rescheduled.

"The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed," the venue announced in a tweet. "Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19."

Mystic Lake Casino said a rescheduled date will be announced "in the future." No further details pertaining to Starr's illness were shared.

Starr, 82, recently won an Emmy for his work in Peter Jackson's "Get Back," according to Deadline.

The docuseries about The Beatles, which was released last year, offered an in-depth look at the band's time rehearsing and recording for their album, "Let It Be."

The Beatles created art with albums such as 1967's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," but the focus was in the studio, not on the stage. The album "Let It Be" was meant to get the band back in front of audiences after they decided to stop performing live at the end of 1966, according to the New York Post. At the time, they did not know that it would be their final album.

The Beatles would eventually put "Let It Be" aside and make "Abbey Road," released in September 1969. By that point, John Lennon had already informed his bandmates he was exiting the band, leaving Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Starr to finish "Let It Be," the New York Post noted.

When the album came out in May 1970, the band had already announced their breakup.

Jackson's docuseries covers 21 consecutive days, excluding the weekends off, in strict chronological order in order to give viewers a true feel of the Beatles' diary in the studio. The director has waded through over 60 hours of previously unseen footage and 150 hours of never before heard audio to create "Get Back."