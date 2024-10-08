Riley Keough: Lisa Marie Felt Something Was Wrong the Day Elvis Died

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, revealed that her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had a strong feeling that something was wrong on the morning the music icon died.

Keough, 35, opened up about the ordeal during the first major interview since her mother died last year. The interview, with Oprah Winfrey, is set to air Tuesday on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Lisa Marie Presley was 9 years old when Elvis died, Keough revealed in the interview, a clip of which was previewed Monday on "CBS Mornings Plus." She said her mother woke up on Aug. 16, 1977, knowing something was off.

"She said goodnight to him, and I think she knew, saying goodnight, that she had some kind of sense. I think she had a sense many times that he wasn't OK. You know, she would tell me that sometimes she would find him in his bathroom looking kind of out of it or holding onto the railing to stand up straight. And she also wrote these letters when she was little, saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die.' So there was some kind of sense there," Keough said.

Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12. It later emerged her death was from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago. Her mother, Priscilla Presley previously revealed that she knew "there was something not right" with her daughter in the days leading up to her death.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published in August, Priscilla said Lisa Marie had been feeling unwell while they were attending a Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 10 to celebrate Austin Butler's win for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis"

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," Priscilla said, adding that she remembered sharing a laugh with her daughter after tripping in her high heels.

"We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' ... It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left."

Two days later, Priscilla Presley said she received a call from Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, saying she had been admitted to the hospital.

"I got right in the car, but she was already gone," Priscilla Presley said, adding, "I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother."