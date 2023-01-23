×
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Secretly Welcomed First Child

Riley Keough (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 23 January 2023 12:00 PM EST

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, secretly gave birth, Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, has revealed.

Smith-Petersen said that they were parents to a daughter while speaking at Presley's memorial at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen said, according to People. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Smith-Petersen did not reveal when their daughter name or date of birth, but a representative for Riley confirmed to People that they welcomed a girl in 2022.

Lisa Marie, 54, died Jan. 12 hours after being rushed to a hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Priscilla — Lisa Marie's mother and Elvis Presley's wife for six years until their divorce in 1973 — confirmed her daughter's death in a statement to People.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Hundreds of fans gathered for Lisa Marie's public memorial service at which Priscilla joined forces with performers including Alanis Morissette, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, and Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan, to pay tribute. 

Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, secretly gave birth, it has emerged.
