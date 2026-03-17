Country Star Riley Green Hit by Phone at Concert, Gets Stitches

Country singer Riley Green required medical treatment, receiving five stitches after being struck by a cellphone thrown from the audience during a concert in Melbourne.

The injury occurred during the second of two sold-out shows at Margaret Court Arena, part of the Australian leg of Green's "Cowboy As It Gets Tour," Billboard reported.

According to the outlet, the phone hit the "Worst Way" singer in the ear while he was onstage, prompting crew members to assist him and wipe away blood from the wound.

Green addressed the crowd in the immediate aftermath, attempting to defuse the situation.

"Y'all see how tough I am?" he said.

Moments later, his tone shifted as he called for venue staff to intervene. "Can we get the house lights on?" he said, before pointing to a man in the audience and adding, "Get his *** out of here!"

Footage captured by concertgoers and shared on social media shows security personnel escorting the alleged individual out of the arena as the crowd boos.

Despite the disruption and injury, Green returned to the stage and completed the show.

He later shared a video of the incident and photos of backstage treatment on Instagram Stories, including images showing blood on his chest, and added an update on his condition: "5 stitches later... sewed up."

The incident reflects a growing trend of fans throwing objects at performers during live shows. In recent years, artists including Bebe Rexha, Zach Bryan, Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Cardi B, and Drake have all experienced similar disruptions, some resulting in injuries or halted performances.

Green's Melbourne concerts formed part of a wider international schedule. He is continuing the Australian run with two performances at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on March 16 and 17, followed by a co-headlining appearance at CMC Rocks QLD in Ipswich, Queensland, on March 20.

The shows have also featured guest appearances, including a surprise mid-set performance in Melbourne by Randy Houser. Houser joined Green onstage for "Cowboy As It Gets," before the pair performed Houser's "Like a Cowboy."

Green's touring momentum follows recent commercial milestones. His third studio album, "Don't Mind If I Do," delivered his first solo Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 with "Worst Way" in mid-2025.

He also won single of the year at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards for his collaboration with Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me."

A deluxe edition of the album, featuring six additional tracks, was recently released. Green is scheduled to begin a North American leg of the "Cowboy As It Gets Tour" in April.

No further details about the person removed from the Melbourne venue were immediately available.