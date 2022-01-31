Rihanna Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The duo announced the news via a New York photoshoot. In the images revealed by People, Rihanna is wearing a long pink jacket and oversized jeans that are buttoned down to expose her growing baby bump. In one image the pair hold hands while they walk down the Harlem sidewalk in the snow. In another photo, A$AP Rocky kisses Rihanna on the forehead.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for several years and were first linked in 2020 after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

In May last year A$AP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna during an interview with GQ. When he was asked what it was like to be in a relationship, the rapper responded by saying it was "so much better."

"So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he said, adding: "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

During the interview, he also spoke about fatherhood, saying that he was "absolutely" ready to be a dad if it were in his destiny.

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very," he said.

Rihanna has also spoken about parenthood, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that although she was grinding away at work now, things would be different for her in a few years — when she starts a family.

The topic came about when she was asked where she saw herself in 10 years.

"Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient," she quipped before adding, "I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em."