Rihanna Wearing Pearls, Sunglasses in Delivery Room Photos

Rihanna offered fans a glimpse into the delivery room where she gave birth to her children RZA and Riot Rose in 2022 and 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 37-year-old singer shared the delivery room photos, claiming she gave birth wearing pearls and sunglasses. In the one photo, she is seen cradling RZA with a string of pearls around her neck. In a second photo, she holds Riot Rose in her arms while peering over a pair of pink sunglasses.

"By far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman … my little miracles!," she captioned the images. "And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses … don't ask, a lot was happening."

Rihanna shares both of her sons with partner A$AP Rocky, USA Today reported, noting that she gave birth to her first child, RZA, in May 2022, and her second, Riot, in August 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist made headlines when she revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, wearing an outfit that highlighted her baby bump.

Rihanna recently opened up about her children in a Harper's Bazaar profile.

"RZA is just an empath. He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything," she said.

"And Riot, he's just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I'm like, 'OK, here we go!' He's my alarm in the morning! He's not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don't know where he came from, dude."

Riot's name was chosen by Pharrell Williams, who collaborated with A$AP Rocky on the 2023 track of the same name, Rihanna said.

"He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online," she said. "Pharrell is very deep. He's not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is."