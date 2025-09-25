Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Announce Birth of Daughter

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that the baby was born Sept. 13.

The couple, already parents to sons RZA Mayers, 3; and Riot Mayers, 2, shared the news with photos of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket. Rihanna also posted an image of small pink boxing gloves tied with ribbons.

The 37-year-old singer revealed her pregnancy in May with a portrait by photographer Miles Diggs and later made a public debut of her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala, where A$AP Rocky, 36, served as a co-chair.

"It feels amazing, you know?" Rocky told The Associated Press at the time. "We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I'm glad everybody's happy for us, because we're definitely happy."

In July, ahead of the baby's arrival, Rihanna confirmed that her two sons were excited about the addition to the family.

"They're delighted," she told Extra during an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Smurfs," where she voices Smurfette.

The singer also spoke about her hopes for the new baby's gender.

"I've always wanted a girl," Rihanna said. "God knows best, right? And I love my boys."

Rihanna previously said motherhood has reshaped her life and strengthened how she sees herself.

"It makes me feel really cool to be a boy mom," she told E! News in April 2024. "I get to be as casual and busted as I want to, but it also forces me to embrace the epic things about being a woman, and a female and all my femininity. I embrace it so much more now, like I wear pink."

Rihanna has also said parenting strengthened her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told British Vogue in 2023, reflecting on raising their first child. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Rocky previously spoke about fatherhood in a 2023 interview with Apple Music 1.

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things," he said. "I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."