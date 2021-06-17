Actor Ricky Schroder Joins Anti-Vax Protest

While rock band the Foo Fighters performed a show to California concertgoers who had exclusively been vaccinated against coronavirus, actor Ricky Schroder was among a group of anti-vaccine protestors outside the venue on Tuesday.

"U.S. law classifies vaccines as unavoidably safe" read one protestor's sign, while another read, "COVID-19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability," Billboard reported.

Other people opposing the fact that the Foo Fighters concert at Canyon Club in Agoura Hills was only open to those who could show proof of vaccination, waved signs around decrying this requirement.

Schroder was spotted among protestors by a concert-goer who took a photo and uploaded it to Instagram. It was not much of a surprise considering the "Silver Spoons" star's Facebook post slamming Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for performing at the show that would only allow entry to people who had been vaccinated.

"There goes my hero, watch him as he goes, there goes my hero," Schroder wrote over a photo of Grohl holding a syringe in his hand. The words were quoted from the Foo Fighters song "My Hero."

"Heroes don't segregate or discriminate," Schroder wrote.

"Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination," he captioned the image. "Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots....Fool," he continued, referencing Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate, the late Kurt Cobain.

Commenting on the ordeal, Canyon Club owner Lance Sterling dismissed the protestors in a statement to Billboard.

"They're exercising their right to protest and we're exercising our right to be here," Sterling said.

Schroder took heat earlier this year after confronting a Costco employee who refused him entrance for not wearing a mask. In a video that Schroder posted on Facebook, Jason, a supervisor from Costco, informs him that, although the company does not require face mask coverings in states with no mask mandates, this did not apply to California, where masks were required to be worn in stores.

"Didn't you see the news? Nationwide, Costco has said you don't need to wear masks," Schroder replied.

"Actually that's not true," Jason replies to Schroder's comment. "So, what is accurate is that Costo always goes above and beyond when following the law, and the mandate in California has not changed."

Responding to Jason, Schroder then launched into a rant, calling for a boycott and demanding a refund.

"Oh if they allow us? If they grant us that, our kings? The people in power? You're going to listen to these people?" he said.

"They've destroyed our economy. They're destroying our culture. They're destroying our state. And you're just going to listen to their rules? I'm getting my refund. I'm getting my refund from Costco. I suggest everybody in California get their refund from Costco. Give up your membership to Costco until they remove this."

Related Stories: