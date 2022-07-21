Ricky Martin Restraining Order Case Dismissed After Nephew Withdraws Claims

Ricky Martin's nephew has requested that his case accusing the singer of sexual abuse be dismissed, it has emerged.

On Thursday the request was obliged in a Puerto Rican court, People has reported.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," Martin's attorneys said in a statement to the outlet. "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

The statement noted that the case was nothing more than "a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them."

"We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career," added Martin's legal team.

Earlier this month news broke that a judge had granted a restraining order against Martin under Law 54 — also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. At the time there were details pertaining to the case but last week Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the petitioner was Martin's nephew and that the allegations also claimed Martin had a romantic relationship with his nephew. Martin has repeatedly denied the claims.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the Puerto Rican entertainer, told People in a statement.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," he continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."