Ricky Gervais Rakes In $1.75 Million From 1 Stand-Up Gig

Ricky Gervais is making history.

The 61-year-old actor and comedian set an all-time record at the Box Office after his May 6 stand-up show at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl raked in roughly $1.75 million — the most for a single performance by a British stand-up comedian, according to the Daily Mail.

"To find out about this record is the icing on the cake," he said. "I was happy enough when it didn't rain."

Taking to Twitter, he joked that it was now time to retire.

"A career highlight. I should retire now. Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket," he wrote.

Prior to the news, Gervais, who is currently embarking upon his "Armageddon" worldwide tour, posted a series of tweets sharing his pride at performing a packed show.

"Thank you @HollywoodBowl for one of the most surreal and magical nights of my life. What a venue. What a crowd. You f***ing rock!" he wrote in one tweet.

"I can't even imagine what my mum would think about me playing The Hollywood Bowl. I hope she would be horrified by the language, tell me I looked fat, and be secretly proud," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Gervais will continue touring "Armageddon" throughout the year, with shows lined up in the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

Last year, Gervais offered fans a glimpse into what to expect from the tour while performing a secret set in London's Leicester Square.

"The new show is going to be called Armageddon, and it's going to be about how I think humanity will end — whether we will evolve, go to another planet, or we destroy it with things at our disposal," he said, according to The Sun.

"People born this century are going to have a very different middle age to me," Gervais continued. "It's my fault and the generation before me, the boomers — with fossil fuels, deforestation, causing global warming, everything like that.

"So, 20-year-olds today, in 40 years' time they'll be … huddled in their houses like prisons, wearing masks, afraid, in pain, crying ... like they do now over jokes. I am going to spend all of my money on private jets from now on, to make sure it definitely f***ing happens."