Music World Mourns Death of Rick Derringer

The music world is mourning as it remembers rock legend Rick Derringer, who died Monday at 77 in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Derringer, known for his early hit "Hang On Sloopy" with The McCoys, also found solo success with "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo" and won a Grammy for producing the debut album of "Weird Al" Yankovic, who led tributes to Derringer.

"I'm very sad to say that my friend, rock guitar legend Rick Derringer, has passed," Yankovic wrote in an Instagram post. "Rick produced my first 6 albums and played guitar on my earliest recordings, including the solo on 'Eat It.' He had an enormous impact on my life and will be missed greatly. RIP."

Singer and model Bebe Buell also took to Instagram, saying Derringer's death was "a huge loss."

"This is a hard one… almost impossible to grasp," Buell wrote. "Rick believed in me as an artist and along with Ric Ocasek became my producer on my first EP Covers Girl @rhino_records …My very first show on a big NYC stage was at The Ritz opening for Derringer! Rick made all of that possible!"

Buell said Derringer was "one of the best guitar players and producers in our industry."

"I will be eternally grateful to him and I'm sure we'll meet again as soul tribes often do," she added.

Guitarist Philip Shouse described Derringer as "nothing but cool and an honor to play with."

"Thank you for all the great music. Rest in Peace," Shouse wrote.

"So sad to hear about the passing of Rick Derringer," Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi wrote on X. "What a brilliant guitarist/producer and songwriter. I saw him quite a few times and was blown away at what he did with his guitar. R.I.P. Rick."

The Associated Press contributed to this report