Comedian Richard Lewis Announces Parkinson's Diagnosis

Comedian Richard Lewis has shared that he has Parkinson's disease.

The 75-year-old "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star revealed his diagnosis Sunday in a video on Twitter, saying that the past few years have been "sort of a rocky time."

Lewis had undergone four consecutive surgeries on his back, shoulder, and hip. Then two years ago he "started walking a little stiffly" and was "shuffling" his feet.

"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan, and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago," he said. "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I'm on the right meds, so I'm cool."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's may cause "stiffness or slowing of movement."

Lewis explained that he had provided the health update because he had been out of the spotlight for some time and fans were wondering why.

"Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago Season 12 of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and it was just an amazing season, and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," he said. "But you know the last 3 1/2 years, I've had sort of a rocky time and people said, 'I haven't heard from you, are you still touring?' "

In his video, Lewis recalled how his health took a sudden turn for the worse.

"Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know I'm at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I'm going to call it quits,' and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s**t hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible; I couldn't believe it, it was bad luck, but that's life."

The comedian went on to discuss his multiple surgeries before assuring fans that despite his Parkinson's diagnosis, he was fine.

"I just wanted to let you know that's where it's been at," he said. "I'm just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool.

"I love my wife. I love my little puppy dog, and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it's been at the last 3 1/2 years. God bless you."