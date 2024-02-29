Richard Lewis, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dies at 76

Comedian Richard Lewis, known for his role alongside Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and many others, has died at 76.

Lewis, who revealed last year that he had Parkinson's disease, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations confirmed in a statement to the Guardian.

"His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," Abraham said.

Lewis carved a name for himself as a comedian working the club circuit and late-night television. He also famously portrayed the reliably neurotic Prince John in Mel Brooks' "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" and later gained new recognition alongside David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Lewis was honored by Comedy Central as one of the top 50 stand-up comedians ever and was recognized by GQ magazine as one of the "20th Century's Most Influential Humorists."

Additionally, he contributed his humor to charitable endeavors, supporting causes such as Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back.

David remembered his longtime co-star in a statement shared Wednesday to Variety.

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," he said. "He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared alongside Lewis in the four-season ABC comedy series "Anything but Love" during the early '90s, honored the late comedian with a tribute on Wednesday via an Instagram post.

"Richard's last text to me, was hoping that I could convince ABC/Disney to put out another boxed set of episodes of the show," Curtis wrote. "He also is the reason I am sober. He helped me. I am forever grateful for him for that act of grace alone. He found love with Joyce and that, of course, besides his sobriety, is what mattered most to him. I'm weeping as I write this. Strange way of saying thank you to a sweet and funny man. Rest in laughter, Richard. My Marty, I love you, Hannah!"