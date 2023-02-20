Richard Gere Recovering From Pneumonia During Family Vacation

Richard Gere is recovering from a case of pneumonia that had developed while he was on vacation with his wife Alejandra Silva and their children to celebrate her 40th birthday.

TMZ broke the news, noting that the 73-year-old actor developed a cough before the trip that worsened while he was in Mexico. Eventually, Gere checked into a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia, according to the outlet. He stayed overnight before being discharged and prescribed antibiotics, the report stated.

Silva provided a health update Sunday morning on Instagram.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and [worried] messages, he is recovering, he is feeling much better today!" Silva wrote of Gere. The post was accompanied by a photograph of herself and her husband walking hand in hand with one of their sons.

"The worst has already [passed]!" she continued. "Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them!"

The news comes days after Silva shared a photo of herself and Gere walking toward the ocean and holding hands with their 4-year-old son, Alexander, while their younger son, who they welcomed in April, 2020, runs ahead.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family, today finally I feel much better!" Silva wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the love. I give it all back to you!"

Gere is also father to 22-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva is also mother to son Albert, 9, from a previous marriage, according to People.

The couple were friends for several years before they began dating in 2014. They exchanged wedding vows in 2018.