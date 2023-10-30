×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ricardo gayle | charged | nat king cole | great nephew

Man Charged in Killing of Nat King Cole's Great-Nephew

Monday, 30 October 2023 10:38 AM EDT

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.

Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his killing. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop Saturday.

Police said the men knew each other, according to WSB-TV.

Gayle was booked into the Fulton County Jail on several charges, including murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s three brothers. The pioneering jazz star died in 1965. Freddy Cole was also a famous jazz singer and pianist who was inducted into the Georgia Hall of Fame.

A call to the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta was not answered Sunday, and it was not immediately clear whether Gayle had retained a private attorney. Jail records did not list an attorney, and an attempt to reach a family member for a possible comment on Gayle’s behalf was not successful.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection with the death of the great-nephew of world-renowned singer and jazz pianist Nat King Cole, police said.Tracy Cole was stabbed to death in Atlanta on Sept. 14. The 31-year-old died at the hospital. Investigators have charged...
ricardo gayle, charged, nat king cole, great nephew
183
2023-38-30
Monday, 30 October 2023 10:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved