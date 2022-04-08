Regina Spektor Mourns Father's Death, Postpones Carnegie Hall Show

Regina Spektor has postponed her headlining show at New York's Carnegie Hall following the death of her father Ilya Spektor.

The singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at the venue on Monday, April 11, but a representative announced in a statement on social media that she would now take to the stage on July 19.

"Her beloved father Ilya Spektor has passed away, and she needs to be with her family at this time," the statement read. "She apologizes for any and all disappointment or inconvenience. All tickets will be honored or refunded.

"Playing Carnegie Hall had been a dream ever since watching countless classical concerts there with her family yearly, a tradition that stretched from her childhood all the way until the pandemic cut it short. She was looking forward to finally seeing you all again, but it will have to wait a while longer. Thank you for your understanding."

Regina was born into a Russian Jewish family who in 1989 left the former Soviet Union for the U.S., according to NPR. Regina was 9 when her family settled down in the Bronx. Despite their financial struggles, Regina's father was able to send her to piano lessons so that she could hone her skills on her favorite instrument.

Regina and her father have spoken out about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Taking to Facebook, Ilya shared a post praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's leadership, while on Instagram Regina wrote a lengthy post about the heartache she felt seeing the war.

"Today my heart hurts because no matter how many great works of art and music (Guernica.... Masters Of War... Most of Okudzhava and Vysotsky... Vonnegut... Remarque... all those films in all those languages...) portray the horrors of war, new Masters of War seem to rise up again in all the nations... Sending new children to slaughter each other," she wrote.

"There were, and still are, real Nazis in the world," Regina added. "But in Ukraine that are just millions of civilians being pulled into a war, and in Russia there are children being sent to fight and die for no reason other than the bottomless and horror filled 'more more more more more more more' of politicians and corporations. And it's terrifying."