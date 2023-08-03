Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Finalize Divorce

Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have finalized their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, they signed off on a marital dissolution agreement as well as a co-parenting plan for their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

News of their divorce settlement comes four months after Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, revealed their split.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said in a joint statement in March, according to E! News. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

A source shared with the outlet at the time that their separation was "amicable."

"There is no drama, no event or reason," the insider said. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar last month, Witherspoon reflected on the differences in how her breakup with Toth was covered by the media compared to her divorce from first husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

"When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control," she said. "To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening."

Witherspoon acknowledged that there would be speculation about the reasons for her divorce, but she said that she could not control what people said.

"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable," she said. "It's a vulnerable time for me."

Witherspoon added: "I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."