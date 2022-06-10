×
Rebel Wilson Introduces Her Girlfriend: I Found My 'Disney Princess'

Rebel Wilson
 Rebel Wilson (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

By    |   Friday, 10 June 2022 01:26 PM

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is in a relationship and has introduced her new girlfriend to the world via Instagram.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she captioned a photo of her smiling alongside her girlfriend, who has been identified by people as Ramona Agruma. Wilson included a heart and rainbow emoji and #loveislove.

Wilson recently alluded to her new relationship when she told People that she had been set up with her new partner "through a friend."

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she told the outlet. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Wilson went on to reflect on how finding "more self-worth" elevated what a person wants in a partner "so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship."

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have," she continued. "So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Wilson previously dated Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, but four months after they went Instagram official, the pair broke up in February 2021.

Shortly after, she admitted to People she had joined a dating app but deleted her profile because she received too much attention. Since then Wilson told the outlet that she "did date a few people" and "had a really nice time" over the summer but was "currently single and looking for the right person."

"From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she added. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


