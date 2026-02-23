Rebecca Gayheart Breaks Silence on Husband Eric Dane's Death

Rebecca Gayheart broke her silence following the death of her estranged husband, actor Eric Dane, who died Feb. 19 at 53 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In a message posted Monday on Instagram, Gayheart thanked those who had reached out in the days after his death.

The post featured framed photographs of the two together.

"I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community," she wrote. "There aren't words to express our gratitude."

She added, "You are truly holding us up during this difficult time."

Gayheart, 54, and Eric Dane shared two daughters, Billie Dane, 15, and Georgia Dane, 14.

Although Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, the couple remained legally married at the time of his death. They had lived separately for several years.

In an essay published in December in New York magazine's The Cut, Gayheart reflected on how their relationship changed over time.

"I care about him deeply," she wrote. "We had a really lovely marriage for a long time—we were married for 15 years — we created two beautiful girls. But also, lots of sh*t went crazy in our relationship, and it wasn't good."

She explained that despite their separation, the divorce was never finalized.

"We separated, but we never got a divorce," she continued. "We were about to and then didn't. We haven't lived in the same home for eight years; he's dated other people, I've dated someone."

Eric Dane, known for his roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," had been open about his ALS diagnosis, which he revealed in April.

In June, he spoke at a news conference in Washington focused on health insurance prior authorization, identifying himself as a patient living with the disease.

"Some of you may know me from TV shows, such as 'Grey's Anatomy,' which I play a doctor. But I am here today to speak briefly as a patient battling ALS," he said.

He was later recognized by the ALS Network, which named him its advocate of the year in September 2025.

The organization cited his work to increase awareness and support for people living with ALS.

In her essay, Gayheart said they remained close even after separating.

"It's a very complicated relationship, one that's confusing for people," she wrote. "Our love may not be romantic, but it's familial love. Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him.

"That I'm going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.