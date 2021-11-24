'Real Housewives' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Shares Details of Secret Cancer Battle

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson is opening up for the first time about her cancer battle.

The reality TV star first made the shocking revelation during a recent appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM show, saying that she had her whole uterus removed, according to Fox News. She did not elaborate any further but on Monday Gunvalson confirmed to Celebuzz! that she "was diagnosed with uterine cancer almost two years ago."

"Due to the diagnosis, I had to undergo a non-elective full hysterectomy. I was fortunate to catch it early thanks to always adhering to my annual exam schedule," Gunvalson explained, adding that she chose to keep the diagnosis to herself. Having been in the public eye for over 15 years, it was a tough decision but one she needed to do.

Now that she has come forth with her diagnosis, Gunvalson said she was not looking for sympathy but hoping to encourage women to get their annual pap smears.

"I want to move forward and not have to address this again. I realize how fortunate I am because it was caught before it spread, and that the procedure was extremely successful," she continued. "I am very grateful for everyone who reached out to me and was concerned after this news broke, but I am fine now. The lesson here is to always make sure to pay attention to your body, go to your annual doctor appointments, and take care of your health."

Gunvalson also briefly touched upon the ending of her two-year engagement to Steve Lodge. She revealed the couple had split in September in an Instagram post cited by Fox News.

"The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on," Gunvalson wrote at the time.

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me," she added.

Speaking with Celebuzz! Gunvalson admitted people were pressuring her to speak negatively about Lodge, "elaborate on things that went wrong, and basically do a tell-all."

"However, I am not going to do that," she said. "Steve and I have mutually agreed to keep things peaceful and go our separate ways with dignity and respect for one another."