Alleged Killer of Rapper Trouble Turns Himself In

The man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble has surrendered to Rockdale County, Georgia, deputies.

Jamichael Jones, 33, was denied bond and his next hearing was set for June 15, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The victim, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday and since then authorities in Rockdale County have been on a hunt to apprehend his killer.

They identified Jones as the suspect and were able to track him down after visiting the house of Jones' mother, who received a call from her son while deputies were there.

"The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said, according to FOX 5.

Jones arranged to meet authorities near the Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. Deputies and Jones' mother remained in contact with him until he arrived at the meeting point.

"His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him," Levette said. "Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome."

Jones is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery. And while he appeared to be fearful, Levette said he had not shown any signs of remorse.

The deadly shooting took place just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at a Lake St. James Apartment complex. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty explained that deputies arrived at the scene to discover a "Black male lying on the floor with a gunshot wound."

It is reported that Jones forced his way into the apartment where Orr, 34, was visiting a female friend, and fired the fatal shot.

"Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute … the suspect and the victim did not know each other," Canty said.

In a statement, Def Jam, one of the rapper's record labels, shared condolences with Orr's family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the post read. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."

Orr's ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy also took to social media to offer her condolences to his family.

"I’m so sorry this happened to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family," she tweeted.