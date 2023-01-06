Missing Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe

Rapper Theophilus London was found safe several months after going missing.

According to reports, Theophilus' friends and family last heard from him in July. An official missing person report was filed in December. On Thursday, Theophilus' cousin, Mikhail Noel, said the rapper is now home and safe.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," Noel wrote on Instagram. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

Larry London, Theophilus' father, said his son was found by friends who spotted him walking down the streets of West Los Angeles.

"Theo is in Los Angeles and heading to family in New York for a grandmother's funeral and after that we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together," Larry London told NBC LA. "He's been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music."

Theophilus London hails from Trinidad and Tobago and recently moved to Los Angeles. He was last seen in the Skid Row area on Oct. 15, and his family lost contact with him in the ensuing weeks.

Last month his family provided a statement to Variety saying it had desperately been searching for Theophilus and appealed to the public for help.

Theophilus London has collaborated with various artists, including Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, and Ye, according to the New York Post. London has released three studio albums.