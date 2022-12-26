Rapper Meek Mill Pays Bail for 20 Women in Time for Holidays

Rapper Meek Mill paid bail for 20 women incarcerated at a correctional facility in Philadelphia just in time for them to make it home for the holidays.

According to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched alongside Jay-Z, five of the women were released on Saturday, and 15 will be released in the coming week. None could afford to pay bail. Further, each woman will also receive a gift card "to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays."

"For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time," Mill said in a statement. "No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

Mill has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reforms after he was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for a parole violation, according to CNN. He spent five months behind bars for the violation before being released.

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through," he said in a separate statement posted on the organization's Instagram account.

In 2019 Mill launched the REFORM Alliance alongside various other sports and business leaders. The aim of the organization is to "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing," according to its website.

"A justice system that holds people accountable and redirects back to work and wellbeing leads to stronger families and safer communities," the website continues. "Instead of keeping people trapped in a revolving door from probation/parole to prison — which costs taxpayers billions of dollars — we’re working to move people from the justice system into stability."