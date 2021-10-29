Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested by FBI on Federal Drug Charges

Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drug charges, in yet another skirmish with the law.

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was taken into custody at the Citi Field stadium in New York, where the Rolling Loud music festival was held on Thursday, according to NBC News. He was expected to be arraigned later in the day.

This is not the first time Fetty Wap has had a run-in with the law. In 2019, he was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery following an altercation he was involved in at a Las Vegas casino, according to XXL magazine, which reported that Fetty Wap was also investigated for the alleged battery of a woman earlier that year.

In 2017, he was arrested on charges of driving drunk with a suspended New Jersey license after reportedly drag racing through Brooklyn.

Tragedy struck earlier this year when Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, died. It was alleged that she died on June 24 from cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies but her mother, Turquoise Miami, disputed the reports and slammed the media for exploiting her trauma with incorrect information.

"This is what y’all people do for fun. F**k all y’all," she wrote in an Instagram story, according to E! News. "Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN’T COME BACK!"

Miami went on to accuse the media of stealing Maxwell's birth certificate and prematurely announcing her cause of death before the results of her autopsy had come back.

"Y’all love breaking news so bad but this is my life, and it’s me without my daughter not none of y’all!" she wrote in a follow-up post. "I feel the loneliness every night not none of y’all! Y’all so f**kin Thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!"