Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing on Stage

Legendary Houston rapper Big Pokey died at age 45 after collapsing on stage during a performance Saturday night.

The New York Post reported that Big Pokey was performing the Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas, when he began gasping for air and then fell onto his back as paramedics rushed to the stage to perform CPR.

Big Pokey, real name Milton Powell, was transported to a hospital just after midnight, according to the publication. He died soon after the incident. No cause of death has been released.

Big Pokey was an instrumental part of the Houston rap scene with the group, Screwed Up Click. He rose to prominence after the 1999 release of his debut solo album, "The Hardest Pit in the Litter," which paved the way for his success.

Big Pokey went on to release a string of albums over the years, as well as a series of collaborations. His most recent album, "Sensei," was released in 2021.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton 'Big Pokey' Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023," Big Pokey's publicist said in a statement to KPRC Click2Houston.

"He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.

"We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter!'"

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also shared a tribute to Big Pokey.

"The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends," Turner tweeted. "Though many called him 'low key', his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful."